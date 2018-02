Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kuze Co Ltd

* Says co plans to form business and capital alliance with a Tokyo-based food related firm

* Through capital alliance, co will acquire 8,521 shares (about 10 percent stake) of the Tokyo-based firm on March 1

* Through business alliance, two entities will mainly cooperate on expansion of distribution areas and food related business

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Bme9qi

