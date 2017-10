Oct 6(Reuters) - Kuze Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned Hong Kong-based unit plans to increase voting power in a Shanghai-based firm, which is mainly engaged in foodstuff wholesale, export and import and logistics, to 82.1 percent from 31.1 percent

* Price undisclosed

* Transaction date on Dec. 26

