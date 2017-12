BRIEF-Kweichow Moutai sees 2017 profit to rise about 58 pct y/y

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SEES MOUTAI SALES VOLUME TO RISE ABOUT 34 PERCENT Y/Y IN 2017

* SAYS IT SEES 2017 TOTAL BUSINESS REVENUE TO RISE ABOUT 50 PERCENT Y/Y TO MORE THAN 60 BILLION YUAN ($9.15 billion)

* SAYS IT SEES 2017 PROFIT TO RISE ABOUT 58 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS IT AIMS TO ACHIEVE REVENUE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT IN 2018

* SAYS TO INCREASE PRICE OF MOUTAI PRODUCTS BY AN AVERAGE OF ABOUT 18 PERCENT FROM 2018