Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kwg Property Holding Ltd

* Updates on issue of bonds with aggregate principal amount of about RMB3 billion by Guangzhou Hejing Real Estate Development​

* Total issue size for type 1 bonds RMB840 million, coupon rate 8.00 pct; total issue size for type 2 bonds RMB2,160 million, coupon rate 7.50 pct​