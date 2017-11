Nov 23 (Reuters) - KWS SAAT SE:

* ‍HAS INCREASED ITS NET SALES BY 2.0% TO EUR136.0 MILLION IN OPENING QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017/201​

* ‍NET SALES AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS UNCHANGED​

* ‍EBIT IS TYPICALLY NEGATIVE AFTER Q1 AND WAS EUR -38.8 (PREVIOUS YEAR: -28.8) MILLION​

* Q1 ‍NET INCOME AFTER TAXES DECLINED BY 10.6% TO EUR -38.5 (-34.8) MILLION​