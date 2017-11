Nov 2(Reuters) - Kyland Technology Co Ltd

* Says co and wholly owned technology unit received seven patent licenses (No. ZL201410325610.9, No. ZL201110305966.2, No. ZL201410638579.4, No. ZL201110305970.9, No. ZL201410207297.9, No. ZL201410857121.8, No. US9774496B2)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sT8DkT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)