Oct 10(Reuters) - Kyland Technology Co Ltd

* Says it received two patent licenses (No. ZL201310655446.3, No. ZL201410784369.6), regarding double up links based data safe transmission method and device and VRRP (virtual router redundancy protocol) based data transmission method and device

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SQQh7Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)