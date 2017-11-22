FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kyorin Holdings unit signs production and marketing license agreement with vietnamese pharmaceutical company
#Healthcare
November 22, 2017 / 5:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Kyorin Holdings unit signs production and marketing license agreement with vietnamese pharmaceutical company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22(Reuters) - Kyorin Holdings Inc

* Says its subsidiary KYORIN Rimedio Co., Ltd. has agreed to provide a production and marketing license for generic medicine to BinhDinh Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment JSC

* Says pursuant to the terms of the license agreement, KYORIN Rimedio will license the production rights for Losarhyd Combination Tablets LD and two other products to BIDIPHAR in return for a one-time lump sum payment upon conclusion of the agreement and KYORIN Rimedio will also receive royalties

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CUXGqn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

