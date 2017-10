Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd

* Says it plans to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the Japanese Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

* The change is to be implemented in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017

