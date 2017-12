Dec 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* KYPROLIS® (CARFILZOMIB) EXTENDED OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA IN PHASE 3 ASPIRE TRIAL

* AMGEN INC - STUDY MET KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OS

* AMGEN INC - SAFETY DATA FROM ASPIRE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF KYPROLIS