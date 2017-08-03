FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-L Brands July sales $767.7 mln
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-L Brands July sales $767.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc:

* L brands reports July 2017 sales and updates second quarter earnings guidance

* July sales $767.7 million versus $777 million

* Quarterly sales $2.755 billion versus $2.89 billion

* July same store sales fell 7 percent

* Expects to report q2 earnings per share at high end of its previous guidance range of $0.40 to $0.45 per share

* L brands inc - ‍net sales of $5.192 billion for 26 weeks ended july 29, 2017, compared to sales of $5.504 billion for 26 weeks ended July 30, 2016​

* L brands inc - ‍reported a comparable sales decrease of 8 percent for 13 weeks ended July 29, 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L brands inc - ‍for July, exit of swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 4 percentage points to total company​

* For July, exit of swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 5 percentage points to Victoria's Secret comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

