a month ago
BRIEF-L Brands reports 9 pct fall in June same-store sales
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 6, 2017 / 11:27 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-L Brands reports 9 pct fall in June same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports June 2017 sales

* June same-store sales fell 9 percent

* June sales fell 6 percent to $1.213 billion

* L Brands Inc - net sales of $4.424 billion for 22 weeks ended July 1, decrease of 6 percent compared to net sales of $4.727 billion for 22 weeks ended July 2, 2016

* L Brands Inc- Comparable sales for five weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent

* L Brands Inc- comparable sales for 22 weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent

* L Brands-for June, exit of swim, apparel categories had negative impact of about 7 percent points and 10 percent points to co and Victoria's Secret comp sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

