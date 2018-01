Jan 4 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc:

* L BRANDS REPORTS DECEMBER 2017 SALES AND UPDATES FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* DECEMBER SALES ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $2.516 BILLION

* DECEMBER SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1 PERCENT

* SEES Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $2.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* - REPORTED NET SALES OF $2.516 BILLION FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED DEC. 30, 2017, AN INCREASE OF 3 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S