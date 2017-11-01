BRIEF-L Brands reports October 2017 sales

Nov 1 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports October 2017 sales; updates third quarter earnings guidance and reiterates 2017 earnings guidance

* October sales rose 5 percent to $794.1 million

* Quarterly sales rose 1 percent to $2.618 billion

* October same store sales rose 2 percent

* L Brands Inc - ‍expects Q3 earnings per share to be at high end of its previous guidance of $0.25 to $0.30​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L Brands- ‍for Oct,exit of swim,apparel categories had negative impact of abt 1 percent point,2 percent points to co,Victoria’s Secret comp sales respectively​

* L Brands Inc - ‍comparable sales decreased 1 percent for 13 weeks ended Oct. 28, 2017​