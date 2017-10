Aug 11 (Reuters) - ESPERITE NV:

* L1 CAPITAL ANNOUNCES NEW FUNDING FOR UP TO EUR 0.6 MILLION BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2017

* L1 CAPITAL CONFIRMS ITS INVESTMENT IN ESPERITE AND ANNOUNCES NEW FUNDING FOR UP TO EUR 0.6 MILLION BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)