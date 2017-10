Sept 25 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc

* L3 Technologies - ‍filed protest with U.S. Government accountability office related to Fort Rucker Aviation maintenance and support contract​

* L3 - ‍expects to record impairment charge during quarter ending sept 29, for substantial portion of Vertex aerospace business goodwill asset of $187 million​

* L3 Technologies Inc - is currently assessing impact of recompetition loss on fair value of vertex