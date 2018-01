BRIEF-L3 Technologies Reports Q4 EPS Of $3.34 From Cont Ops

Jan 25 (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES Q4 SALES DECREASED 3 PERCENT TO $2,574 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.34 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* 4Q AND 2017 INCLUDES $0.99 OF TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. TAX REFORM

* FUNDED ORDERS FOR 2017 Q4 DECREASED 10% TO $2,734 MILLION COMPARED TO $3,043 MILLION FOR 2016 Q4

* FUNDED BACKLOG INCREASED 6% TO $8,879 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $8,380 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* L3 TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.30 TO $9.50

* SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $9,850 MILLION TO $10,050 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $9,850 MILLION TO $10,050 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.17, REVENUE VIEW $9.98 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S