FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-La-Z-Boy Q4 sales $412.7 million
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 20, 2017 / 8:59 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-La-Z-Boy Q4 sales $412.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - La-z-boy Inc

* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 full-year and fourth-quarter results

* Q4 sales $412.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $400.3 million

* La-Z-Boy Inc says board of directors approved purchase of up to an additional 6 million shares under company's existing share purchase authorization

* La-Z-Boy Inc qtrly same-store written sales for la-z-boy furniture galleries network increased 2.4%

* La-Z-Boy Inc qtrly ‍same-store written sales for la-z-boy furniture galleries network increased 2.4%​

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share attributable to la-z-boy incorporated increased 26.7% to $0.57 from $0.45 in the prior-year period

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* La-Z-Boy Inc says "Q1 is usually company's weakest in sales and earnings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.