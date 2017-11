BRIEF-La-Z-Boy Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.47

Nov 29 (Reuters) - La-Z-Boy Inc:

* LA-Z-BOY REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q2 SALES $393.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $390 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY ‍SAME-STORE WRITTEN SALES FOR LA-Z-BOY FURNITURE GALLERIES NETWORK INCREASED 1.9%​

* - BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY‘S REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS BY 9% TO $0.12 PER SHARE​

* LA-Z-BOY - ‍FOR QUARTER, HURRICANES, FIRES HAD NEGATIVE EFFECT ON SALES OF ABOUT 1%, WHICH EQUATED TO ABOUT A $0.01 PER DILUTED SHARE REDUCTION IN EARNINGS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: