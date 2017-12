Dec 21 (Reuters) - La-Z-Boy Inc:

* LA-Z-BOY SAYS CO, MOST OF DOMESTIC UNITS SIGNED $150 MILLION SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* LA-Z-BOY - AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM DEC. 30, 2019, TO DEC. 19, 2022