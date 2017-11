Nov 15 (Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Labcorp announces new expanded use for PD-L1 test with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo®

* Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings - ‍announced U.S. availability of PD-L1 ihc 28-8 pharmdx assay as complementary diagnostic for 2 indications in connection with use of Opdivo​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: