Nov 13 (Reuters) - LADBROKES CORAL GROUP PLC:

* Q3 ‍EUROPEAN RETAIL NET REVENUE ACCELERATED TO +17% (CC +12%)​

* Q3 ‍GROUP NET REVENUE IMPROVED TO +3% FROM Q2 -2% (H1 +1%)​

* ‍Q3 DIGITAL NET REVENUE +12% WITH SPORTSBOOK NET REVENUE +18% AND GAMING NET REVENUE +6%​

* ‍WILL TAKE AN ACTIVE PART IN PROVIDING EVIDENCE ON ALL RELEVANT AREAS AS PART OF TRIENNIAL REVIEW OUTLINED WITHIN CONSULTATION DOCUMENT​