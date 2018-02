Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ladder Capital Corp:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND TO HOLDERS OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: