Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc :

* LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC - ON FEB 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A NOTE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES - AS PER AGREEMENT TERMS, CO MAY OFFER AND SELL UP TO $25 MILLION OF ITS 6.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027