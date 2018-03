BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO says company may exit two or three markets

March 2 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd:

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS IT IS NOT THE RIGHT STRATEGY TO HAVE EFFICIENCY STRATEGY IN A GROWING MARKET

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS WE WILL EXIT MAYBE 2 OR 3 MARKETS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS ASSET SALES NOT MAIN FOCUS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS NO INDICATION OF U.S. INVESTIGATION INTO PAYMENTS COMPANY MADE IN SYRIA TO ARMED GROUPS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS VERY BULLISH ON THE U.S. MARKET, BEST CONSTRUCTION MARKET IN THE WORLD

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS POTENTIAL U.S. TARIFFS WON’T AFFECT COMPANY’S BUSINESS

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS NO SHARE BUYBACK THIS YEAR

* LAFARGEHOLCIM CEO SAYS WANTS TO SEE RISING DIVIDEND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)