9 days ago
BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will look at it
#Swiss Market Report
July 26, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-LafargeHolcim says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will look at it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Ltd

* Lafargeholcim CEO says divestment programme will be completed this year

* LafargeHolcim COO says we are increasing pace of roll out for retail in emerging markets

* LafargeHolcim says confident of reaching 2018 targets

* Lafargeholcim says lower market demand does not impair ability to reach targets

* LafargeHolcim Chairman says strategic road map stay in places, but new CEO will certainly look at it

* LafargeHolcim says targets can be reached despite expected lower market cement markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

