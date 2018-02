Feb 8 (Reuters) - Lagardere:

* SCA: FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE

* ‍SUSTAINED REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017: EUR 7,069 MILLION, UP 4.0% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​

* ‍CONFIRMS ITS RECURRING EBIT GROWTH TARGET FOR 2017​

* ‍GROUP CONFIRMS ITS RECURRING EBIT GROWTH TARGET FOR 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)