BRIEF-Lagardere Q3 revenue up 2.2 pct LFL at 1.85 billion euros

Nov 9 (Reuters) - LAGARDERE:

* REVENUE FOR Q3 2017: € 1,852 MILLION UP 2.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE AND DOWN 6.3% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS

* DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LIKE-FOR-LIKE AND CONSOLIDATED FIGURES IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO DIVESTMENT OF PRESS DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS BY LAGARDÈRE TRAVEL RETAIL

* CONFIRMS ITS RECURRING EBIT GROWTH TARGET FOR 2017 AT BETWEEN 5% AND 8%

* CHANGES IN FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES OVER THE PERIOD, ARE LINKED TO US DOLLAR AND POUND STERLING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)