FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says Q1 sales rose 12.7 pct to $23 mln
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 14, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lakeland Industries says Q1 sales rose 12.7 pct to $23 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Lakeland Industries Inc

* Lakeland Industries Inc. reports strong growth in revenues, profits and free cash flow for fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 sales rose 12.7 percent to $23 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Lakeland Industries Inc - total capital expenditures for fiscal year 2018 is budgeted at approximately $1.0 million

* Lakeland industries inc says uk sales in the quarter decreased by $0.3 million or 10.7% mostly due to uncertainty in economy as a result of Brexit

* Lakeland Industries Inc - Q1 diluted earnings per share of $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.