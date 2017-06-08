FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints B K Manjunath as chairman
June 8, 2017 / 5:52 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints B K Manjunath as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd

* Says Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints B K Manjunath as chairman Source text- (Lakshmi Vilas Bank has informed the stock exchange that subsequent to the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India, the Board of Directors of the Bank, at their meeting held on 06.06.2017, have co-opted Mr. B K Manjunath as additional Director in the category of Non- Executive and Independent Director and also appointed him as the part-time Chairman of the Bank for a tenure of three years) Further company coverage:

