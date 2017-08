July 19 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd:

* Gets members' nod for appointment of B K Manjunath as non-executive chairman

* Gets members' nod for raising capital through QIP,GDR,ADR among others

* Gets members' nod for approval for borrowings worth upto 2.5 billion rupees