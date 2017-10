Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd

* Says NIM of bank stood at 2.83 percent as of sept 30 versus 2.78 percent last yr‍​

* Says consequent on slippages in quarter, watchlist now stands at about INR 17 bln‍​‍​

* Slippages during quarter were almost entirely from watch list account; same is reflected in provisions