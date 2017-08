BRIEF-Lam Research Corporation quarterly GAAP EPS $2.82

July 26 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp

* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended June 25, 2017

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $3.11

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share $2.82

* Quarterly revenue $2.345 billion

* Sees GAAP revenue $2.45 billion, +/- $100 million for September 2017 quarter

* Lam research -sees GAAP earnings per share $2.98, +/- $ 0.12 for Sept 2017 quarter ; sees non GAAP earnings per share $3.25, +/- $ 0.12 for Sept 2017 quarter