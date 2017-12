Dec 27 (Reuters) - Lamar Advertising Co:

* LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

* LAMAR - ‍AS RESULT OF CHANGES IN TAX CODE, BOARD APPROVED CHANGING PAYMENT DATE OF Q4 DIVIDEND ON CLASS A, CLASS B COMMON STOCK TO JAN 2, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: