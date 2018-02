Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lamar Advertising Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.38

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $398.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $5.15 TO $5.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)