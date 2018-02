Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lamar Advertising Co:

* LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 5 7/8% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2022

* LAMAR ADVERTISING - UNIT INTENDS TO REDEEM IN FULL ALL $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING 5 7/8% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: