BRIEF-Lamb Weston Holdings Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.52

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc:

* LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND UPDATES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q2 SALES $825 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $815.3 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - FY 2018 NET SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* - SEES ‍CASH USED FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION FOR FY 2018​

* - SEES ‍ADJ EBITDA INCLUDING UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES $780 MILLION-$790 MILLION FOR FY 2018​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $815.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $3.32 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: