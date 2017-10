BRIEF-Lamb Weston Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.56

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc:

* Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 sales $817 million versus i/b/e/s view $795.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc - reaffirms fy 2018 outlook

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc -says expect operating environment to remain generally favorable during fiscal 2018

* Lamb Weston Holdings Inc - “we remain on track to deliver on our full-year targets”

* Lamb Weston Holdings - sees 2018 net sales to grow low-to-mid single digits, with price/mix & volume growth improving in H2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: