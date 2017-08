July 11 (Reuters) - Lamesa Holding S.A.:

* Lamesa acquires shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

* Acquired beneficial ownership of 157.1 million common shares in capital of Falcon Oil & Gas from Renova Assets

* Immediately after giving effect to share transfer, co holds beneficial ownership and control of 16.92% of common shares of Falcon