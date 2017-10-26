FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lancaster COLONY reports first quarter sales and earnings
October 26, 2017 / 12:42 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Lancaster COLONY reports first quarter sales and earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lancaster Colony Corp

* Lancaster Colony reports first quarter sales and earnings

* Q1 sales $298.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $298.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lancaster Colony Corp - ‍looking ahead to fiscal Q2, expect higher freight costs to persist​

* Lancaster Colony - ‍in Q2, also anticipate commodity costs to remain a headwind with eggs, soybean oil, dairy ingredients showing cost increases​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

