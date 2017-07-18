BRIEF-Lancy unit to set up limited partnerships with another unit

July 18(Reuters) - Lancy Co ltd
* Says co's Wuhu-based wholly owned investment management subsidiary plans to set up two limited partnerships with a Tibet-based unit of co's Beijing-based subsidiary
* Says Wuhu-based unit will invest 1 million yuan to two limited partnerships respectively and Tibet-based unit will invest 4 million yuan to two limited partnerships respectively
* Says two limited partnerships will be engaged in investment related business
