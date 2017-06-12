BRIEF-Land and Buildings initiates process to call for special meeting of shareholders

June 12 (Reuters) - Taubman Centers Inc

* Land and Buildings initiates process to call for special meeting of shareholders at Taubman Centers

* Proposes shareholder advisory votes on immediate de-staggering of Taubman board

* Proposes shareholder advisory votes on addition of 3 new independent directors to Taubman board prior to 2018 annual meeting

* To be filing preliminary special meeting request proxy today,demands Taubman Centers' board enact promised governance enhancements‍

* Proceeding with complaint asking court to enforce ownership limit outlined in Taubman’s charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: