Aug 7 (Reuters) - Land and Buildings:

* Land and Buildings issues open letter to the independent directors of Taubman Centers ‍​

* Says ‍Charles Elson would be a suitable candidate for appointment to Taubman Centers' board​‍​

* Says Taubman Centers Inc's "independent board members should remove management and reconstruct the board"​‍​