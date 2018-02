Feb 5 (Reuters) - Lander Sports Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT IS IN TALKS ON SPORTS RELATED PROJECTS AND PLANS TO SIGN CONTRACTS WORTH ABOUT 8.0 BILLION YUAN ($1.27 billion)

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM FEB 6 PENDING ANNOUNCEMENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nK2u7v Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)