Feb 12 (Reuters) - Lander Sports Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SET UP SPORTS EQUITY TRADING JV WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL AT 100 MILLION YUAN ($15.81 million)

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO INVEST IN SPORTS PROJECTS INCLUDING FOOTBALL ACADEMY, STADIUM WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 8 BILLION YUAN IN CHONGQING

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON FEB 13 Source text in Chinese: here; here; here Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3265 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)