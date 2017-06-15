FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on takeover offer from Landing International Ltd
June 15, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on takeover offer from Landing International Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Landing International Development Ltd

* On 14 June 2017, Landing international has purchased an aggregate of 6.5 million shares

* Offer price of HK$0.075 for each share under offer is equal to purchase price per share paid by offeror under acquisition

* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 16 June 2017

* Landing international Ltd proposes to acquire all issued shares of Landing International Development Ltd

* Total consideration payable under offer shall be payable in cash

* Offeror intends to finance consideration with loan granted by kingston securities and its own financial resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

