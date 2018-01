Jan 23 (Reuters) - LANDIS&GYR GROUP AG:

* ‍COMMENTS ON US TAX REFORM​

* ‍REVALUATION IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE COMPANY‘S NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY USD 22 MILLION​

* ‍FROM JANUARY 1, 2018, LANDIS+GYR WILL ALSO INCUR LOWER US INCOME TAX EXPENSES​

* ‍DUE TO LOWER US INCOME TAX EXPENSES, EXPECTS INCREASE IN FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROX USD 15 - 20 MILLION PER ANNUM​ Source text - bit.ly/2ru9zhL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)