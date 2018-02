BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Reports Q4 Net Income Per Common Unit Of $0.31

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP - Q4 2017 RENTAL REVENUE OF $14.5 MILLION, A 27% INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP - 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ACQUISITION VOLUME IS $250 MILLION TO $300 MILLION IN ASSETS

* LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET INCOME DILUTED PER COMMON UNIT $0.31