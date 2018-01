Jan 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* LANDMARK SCHIZOPHRENIA DATA THAT BRING HOPE IN BREAKING THE CYCLE OF HOSPITALIZATION AND INCARCERATION RECEIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR INCLUSION IN INVEGA SUSTENNA® (PALIPERIDONE PALMITATE) LABEL

* JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS INVEGA SUSTENNA IS THE FIRST ANTIPSYCHOTIC TO HAVE U.S. FDA APPROVE INCLUSION OF REAL-WORLD DATA IN ITS PRODUCT LABELING