2 months ago
BRIEF-Lands' End Q1 loss per share $0.24
June 6, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lands' End Q1 loss per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Lands End Inc:

* Lands' End announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $268.4 million versus $273.4 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.1 percent

* Lands End Inc qtrly ‍gross margin was 45.7% as compared to 47.4% in Q1 last year​

* Inventory remained flat at $309.9 million as of April 28, 2017 and as of April 29, 2016

* Lands End Inc says expect to continue to see improvements in business as co move through remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

